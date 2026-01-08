West Kelowna News

Damaged marina at Lake Okanagan Resort gets attention

Damaged marina inspected

Wilson's Landing residents say there has been movement on the marina at the old Lake Okanagan Resort.

Since Castanet published a story on the sorry state of the dock, residents Bruce Ashton and Craig Grant say they saw workers assessing the situation on Wednesday.

"When we pulled up (Wednesday), they were assessing the dock. They had both gates open, and they were from a company called Aqua-Bility," says Craig Grant.

Grant is part of the Wilson's Landing Society and Bruce Ashton is the treasurer of the Wilson's Landing Firefighters Association.

"In my view, they'd have to pull it out of the water, and if they're going to repair it, they would need big cranes, big everything," says Ashton.

Neal Klose with Aqua-Bility Projects says they were contacted shortly after Castanet published the story.

Klose says they have completed an initial assessment, "it's all got to get some approval from the head guy. Right now we're just sitting. I'm pretty much ready to go."

Klose says while the dock is coming apart, it is not in danger of coming unanchored and drifting further out into the lake.

"They're steel, so they just have to be rebuilt. Everything else, the anchoring system is pretty good."

Klose says there are three phases to the process: assessment, maintenance and repair.

"We'll come up with a plan, and they'll have to pretty much pay the money. Yesterday, one of the site reps was asking for pricing as well to rebuild the marina," says Klose.

While the total cost of repair is unclear, it will not be cheap. Klose says a full rebuild could be in the millions.

Typically, marina dock systems require regular maintenance, and they should be inspected after major storms.

"On something like that, it's definitely annual maintenance."

Klose says his company does physical and visual inspections. They also use drones and divers for underwater inspections.

"We've sent some, not a proposal, but the three phases and some pricing. The manager here has to get it approved from wherever," says Klose.

Both Grant and Ashton say they are happy to hear that steps are being taken.

"At least it's something," says Grant.

Ashton says the Wilson's Landing Firefighters Association is still going to discuss the issue next week.

"That item is still on the agenda for Monday's meeting," says Ashton.

Rob Gibson