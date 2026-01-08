West Kelowna News

Westside community donates nearly $64K in annual West Kelowna Fire Rescue Food Drive

Photo: Contributed West Kelowna firefighters collect food and cash donations during the city’s annual Holiday Food Drive in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank

The Greater Westside community showed its generosity once again during West Kelowna Fire Rescue’s 28th annual Holiday Food Drive.

This year’s campaign collected 15,897 pounds of food and $5,890 in cash donations, with the total impact valued at $63,755 in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“We’re so proud of how our residents continue to show up for one another,” said West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom.

“This annual food drive is a powerful reminder of what can happen when a community comes together to support its neighbours.”

Firefighters went door to door collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations on Dec. 2 and 3. Donations were also accepted at all four fire stations and at City Hall throughout the holiday season.

“Our community continues to amaze us year after year, with 2025 being another record-breaking year for donations,” said West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund.

“From the door-to-door collections to the steady stream of drop-offs at our fire halls, the generosity we’ve seen reminds us what community spirit is all about.”

The donations will help the Central Okanagan Food Bank continue providing essential support to individuals and families facing food insecurity across the region.