West Kelowna News

Marina, gas bar at burned Lake Okanagan Resort is disintegrating, says residents

Resort marina falling apart

Rob Gibson

Residents in the Wilson's Landing area along Westside Road are starting to worry about the marina at the old Lake Okanagan Resort.

Bruce Ashton and Craig Grant have had to watch as the seemingly abandoned property has fallen into disrepair.

Ashton is the treasurer of the Wilson's Landing Firefighters Association, and Grant is a member of the Wilson's Landing Society. Both men have an interest in making sure the dock doesn't break apart and wind up taking out their docks or becoming a hazard for boaters.

"We don't know if there's any monitoring that's going on in the resort at all. It just seems to be left alone," Ashton says.

The resort was devastated by the McDougall Creek wildfire in 2023, as were many of the properties along Westside Road.

Grant is one of the people who stayed on his property to help fight the fire, and he managed to save his home and several others. He and Ashton keep an eye on things in their part of the world, and Grant has made multiple boat rescues in his time on the lake.

"We like to take care of things around here," says Ashton.

Since the fire, it's been one thing after another for many residents along Westside Road. The fire and lack of vegetation caused washouts and mudslides that claimed one life.

Residents have also been dealing with repeated power outages because of fire-damaged trees falling on power lines. Now they're worried about the 30-slip marina and gas bar breaking apart.

"It's very difficult to get anybody for a response, because we don't know whose authority it is. All we know is that if somebody's not going to take care of it, something's going to happen, and it could be very, very dangerous out on the lake."

"That gas bar looks like it's going to detach and we're going to lose one of the gas pumps," says Ashton.



Both Ashton and Grant's efforts to contact the owners of the resort have been fruitless.

"It's hard to find out who controls what... it's just like everybody says 'it's not our responsibility', and we'll probably go around and around with a lot of districts to find out who really covers that," Grant says.

The ownership of Lake Okanagan Resort sued its insurance company last year over alleged gaps in its coverage that they claimed has prevented the resort from rebuilding. The resort was purchased by Chinese investors in 2014 and was falling into disrepair before the wildfire razed it. Owners of destroyed units at the resort have been begging the government to step in to allow reconstruction.

Ashton says the Wilson's Landing Firefighters Association is meeting on Monday, where they will discuss the dock and next steps.

Grant says, despite the lack of clarity around who is responsible for the dock, it's breaking apart, and the next storm could be the one that breaks it loose.



"It's a case of when, not if, it's going to blow apart more."