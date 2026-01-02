West Kelowna News

Power restored for thousands in West Kelowna

Power restored on Westside

Photo: BC Hydro Power outage for a number of West Kelowna homes.

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.

Power has been restored to the area, says BC Hydro.

UPDATE 9:42 a.m.

BC Hydro crews are on site at a substation issue in West Kelowna that has taken out the power for several thousand area homes and businesses.

The power provider now says that the power should be on by 11 a.m.

ORIGINAL 7:52 a.m.

Several thousand properties are out of power in West Kelowna.

BC Hydro said that the lights went out at around 7:30 a.m., at 3,045 properties.

The area is South of Saddleback Place, east of Highway 97 and West of Wetton Road.

Downtown Westbank businesses and homes are affected by the outage.

Peachland residents also reported a power flicker, though the power remained on.

The cause is under investigation, however, the power provider said that the estimated time of the power going back on is 9:30 a.m.