Power out for thousands in West Kelowna

Power outage for a number of West Kelowna homes.
Several thousand properties are out of power in West Kelowna.
BC Hydro said that the lights went out at around 7:30 a.m., at 3,045 properties.
The area is South of Saddleback Place, east of Highway 97 and West of Wetton Road.
Downtown Westbank businesses and homes are affected by the outage.
Peachland residents also reported a power flicker, though the power remained on.
The cause is under investigation, however, the power provider said that the estimated time of the power going back on is 9:30 a.m.
