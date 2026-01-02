West Kelowna News

West Kelowna firefighters knock down New Year's Day house fire

Two treated at the scene

Photo: Contributed File photo.

Two residents of a West Kelowna home were treated for smoke inhalation Thursday evening following a small kitchen fire.

West Kelowna assistant fire chief Trevor Bredin said firefighters were dispatched at about 5 p.m. to a residence in the 1600 block of Mission Hill Road.

“All occupants were out of the residence when crews arrived on scene,” Bredin said via email. “The fire was contained to the area of origin.”

The West Kelowna Fire Department responded with four fire engines, one safety officer and one command unit, Bredin said.

Bredin said paramedics at the scene treated two occupants for minor smoke inhalation.

He said all occupants of the home are now under the care of emergency social services.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.