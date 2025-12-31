West Kelowna News

West Kelowna continued to build in 2025 amid financial strain on taxpayers

Photo: City of West Kelowna West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom

Through 2025, the City of West Kelowna continued an infrastructure-building blitz that has defined this term for mayor and council.

Mayor Gord Milsom, in a year-end interview with Castanet News, said the municipality probably should have socked away more money — and been supported more by the province — in its nascent years of the late 2000s.

“These projects, certainly they have been needed, and if you defer them into the future, they just cost that much more,” Milsom said.

This year, West Kelowna completed construction on a new firehall in Lakeview Heights, opened a new operations centre for public works staff and completed an intersection overhaul of Old Okanagan Highway and Butt Road. Anders Park also received major upgrades.

All this development comes on the heels of 2024, which saw the City of West Kelowna open the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant and a new city hall.

West Kelowna’s infrastructure push has not been cheap. Council is now considering adding 2 per cent to the property tax increase in 2026 to fund dwindling infrastructure reserves.

West Kelowna’s overall proposed property tax increase for 2026 sits at 7.6 per cent, and if council accepts that, it will have increased property taxes on the community by 26.76 per cent over the length of their term, far outpacing inflation.

Milsom correctly noted the costs of building anything in B.C. has climbed faster than inflation in recent years.

“It's fairly expensive to fund infrastructure for municipalities,” he said.

The mayor said the proposed 2 per cent tax increase would generate just shy of $1 million, not a huge sum when compared to what a similar tax increase could bring in at a larger municipality like Kelowna.

Milsom, who sat on West Kelowna’s first council, said when the city was incorporated in 2007 it was recommended property taxes be increased by a rate of five per cent for the first several years.

While that happened for the first budget in 2008, annual tax increases would not surpass the three per cent mark until 2019.

“We should have actually gone in at five per cent. It would have helped a lot. It would have allowed a much greater amount to be built up in reserves,” Milsom said.

“We are paying the price now for that, somewhat, we probably should have put more money away earlier on.”

Photo: Castanet Property tax increases in the history of West Kelowna. 2026's figure is still tentative.

The mayor said the $25 million in seed money the city was given by the province at incorporation probably should have been $50 million.

There are no major infrastructure projects planned for the next few years, with the largest in 2026 set to be $4.5 million in upgrades to Elliott Road between Smith Creek Road and Reece Road.

This past year saw the local construction sector stall in West Kelowna like it did across the region.

Milsom says he’s looking forward to the new West Kelowna Economic Development Corporation getting off the ground in 2026, which will be dedicated to bringing businesses to the community.

“I think that's a huge step forward,” the mayor said. “I think it will help in a significant way.”

Decentralization raises cost concerns

Perhaps the biggest change for the city in 2025 was the decentralization of the Central Okanagan RCMP. The previous model that saw policing for the entire region managed by the Kelowna detachment is being swapped out for a balkanized system that sees each detachment operating more independently.

West Kelowna has been raising concerns about the shift all year, something Milsom reiterated in his year-end interview.

“We need to know, first, the costs involved. …What are we taking over from the City of Kelowna RCMP detachment…as far as additional costs?”

The Westside is unique in that large swaths of it are Westbank First Nation land, which is policed by the rural detachment based in West Kelowna.

Milsom said when the city signed its policing agreement in 2009, there were 21 Mounties working on the municipal side of the detachment and 20 on the rural side, servicing mostly the WFN and the North Westside.

Since then, Milsom said West Kelowna has grown its municipal RCMP force to 40 members while the province has added just a single cop on the rural side over the same time frame.

“We don't believe that it's fair for our taxpayers, to fund the lack of resources in the rural detachment — it's not fair to Westbank First Nation either — we're asking the province to step up and be responsible and pay for the seven to eight members that the RCMP themselves have recognized that that are short on the rural detachment," the mayor said.

“So they're asking us to have an integrated detachment on the west side under the de-regionalization that's occurring, but at the same time, the province isn't properly funding the rural policing here on the Westside.”

Milsom said the city remains in negotiations with the province over the issue.

Housing, mental health supports needed

Looking forward to 2026, the mayor says the city would like to create some opportunities for subsidized housing for low-income families and seniors.

Mental health supports on the Westside are also desperately needed.

“We've had discussions with the province. We've had discussions with Interior Health to see what can we do to help move that forward.”

He is also looking forward to the renewal of the Mount Boucherie Community Centre, which should complete in 2026.

Milsom has already announced that he will not be running for re-election.

“It’s been an honour to serve our community,” he said, explaining he and the rest of council want to finish their term strong in advance of the coming election on Oct. 17, 2026.