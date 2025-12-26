West Kelowna News

Volunteers help rescue stranded motorist on Christmas Day

Christmas Day rescue

Photo: COSAR Volunteers step in to help stranded motorist near West Kelowna on Christmas Day.

A stranded motorist near West Kelowna is safe this morning after volunteers stepped in to help during a challenging Christmas nighttime callout.

The incident happened Christmas night near the Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road, just as local search and rescue members were sitting down for Christmas dinner. Authorities received a call about a motorist stuck off the roadway in winter conditions.

Once RCMP confirmed the driver was close to the road, a local towing company was contacted — but declined to respond overnight.

With limited options, RCMP then reached out to members of the BC Offroad Rescue and Recovery Facebook group. Several four-by-four volunteers agreed to head out and assist, successfully helping the stranded motorist.

The quick response by the off-road group helped bring the situation to a safe conclusion on a busy holiday night.

Officials say if those volunteers had been unable to respond, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue would have been activated for a rescue operation.

"And a huge shout out to the guys with the BC Offroad Rescue and Recovery group," says a COSAR social media post.

Search and rescue crews remind the public that while COSAR will rescue people anywhere and anytime, it does not recover vehicles.