Westrich Pacific Corp. buys land lease for $10 million for final phase of project

Westrich Pacific Corp. has now acquired all of the land needed for its Westrich Bay project.
Westrich Pacific Corp. has acquired the final piece of land needed to complete its Westrich Bay project on Westbank First Nation land.
Western Investor reports Westrich Pacific in October purchased the land lease on the 2.06 acres for $10 million, or $4.85 per acre. That will allow Westrich Corp. to complete Phase 4 of its master-planned community. The property is located on the shores of Okanagan Lake, just north of Highway 97.
Unison HM Commercial Realty’s Marshall McAnerney and Jeff Hudson brokered the deal between Westrich Pacific and Westbank First Nation.
Westrich Corp. is preparing to start construction on the waterfront phase of the development, which will consist of luxury townhomes.
