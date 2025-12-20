West Kelowna News
Water quality advisory lifted in West Kelowna's Shannon Lake
Water advisory lifted
Photo: Pixabay
The City of West Kelowna has lifted a water advisory in Shannon Lake.
The City of West Kelowna has lifted a water quality advisory in the Shannon Lake neighbourhood.
The advisory was put in place on Dec. 15 due to a mechanical issue.
“Turbidity has decreased and follow-up testing has confirmed that provincial and federal drinking water guidelines are being met,” said the city on Friday.
“Free access to the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads will end as no Water Quality Advisories are in effect.”
