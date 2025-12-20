279882
Water quality advisory lifted in West Kelowna's Shannon Lake

Colin Dacre - Dec 19, 2025 / 6:01 pm | Story: 590402

The City of West Kelowna has lifted a water quality advisory in the Shannon Lake neighbourhood.

The advisory was put in place on Dec. 15 due to a mechanical issue.

“Turbidity has decreased and follow-up testing has confirmed that provincial and federal drinking water guidelines are being met,” said the city on Friday.

“Free access to the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads will end as no Water Quality Advisories are in effect.”

