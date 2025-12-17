Thousands of BC Hydro customers are without power in West Kelowna and Lake Country

Photo: Google Maps Power is out for some BC Hydro customers in West Kelowna and Lake Country.

High winds have caused issues across the Okanagan, including power outages in West Kelowna.

BC Hydro's outage map indicates that the largest outage is south of Saddleback Place, East of Hwy 97 and west of Wetton Rd, 3,045 customers in that area are without power.

Crews are on the way and are expected to arrive at 1:10 p.m. There is not estimated time that power will be restored. The outage is impacting numerous businesses, including Superstore.

Another 163 customers are also without power north of Bartley Rd. and west of McDougall Rd.

The cause of both of those outages is under investigation.

There is also a tree down on power lines west of Bear Creek Rd., south of Rose Valley Rd., that outage is only impacting 34 customers.

Another 33 BC Hydro customers in Lake Country are also without power in the Coral Beach Rd. Juniper Cove Rd area.

There is no estimated time for power to be restored.

Environment Canada is calling for strong westerly wind gusts throughout the day on Wednesday.