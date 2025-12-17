Thieves make a late-night stop at Westside Smitty’s

Contributed

The owner of the Smitty’s on the Westside is hoping someone recognizes the two people who broke into her family’s restaurant on Louie Drive overnight.

Kateryna Masalova said she was alerted by security early Wednesday morning to unusual activity around the back door of the business. At first, she didn’t see anything when she checked her cameras online, but then, she noticed apple juice on the floor.

“Then we checked more carefully the cameras and we saw that the door from refrigeration was open. Then the other camera, we checked the back on the floor, and we understood that someone was there,” said Masalova.

At that point, she and her husband called 911 and drove to the restaurant, where they found evidence of the break-in and theft. She said the thieves tried to break into the office, but were unsuccessful.

“We saw in the cameras that it was two individuals. One of them was a woman, and one of them was a man. They tried to take everything that they could, but they did not have enough bags.”

She said the thieves grabbed one of the Smitty’s paper bags to carry items, but it broke. In the end, it appears the pair only got away with some alcohol and food.

Masalova said there was some damage to the keypad on the office door and a mess to clean up, but she’s just glad nobody was hurt.

The family, who came to Canada not long after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, opened the Smitty’s franchise earlier this year. It is located in the former Swiss Chalet at Westbank Hub North.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the security camera footage is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.