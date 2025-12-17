RDCO considering changes to vacation rental rules outside city limits

Photo: Castanet file photo La Casa Resort on Westside Road relies heavily on short-term vacation rentals.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is considering new regulations for short-term vacation rentals outside city limits.

Unincorporated areas like Joe Rich and the North Westside are exempt from the provincial government’s restrictions on Airbnb and VRBO listings that require them to be situated in principal residences, but the RDCO is considering updating its own bylaws to manage the issue locally.

“Rural areas hold strong appeal for seasonal tourism and play a vital role in regional destination marketing and economic development,” said a report going to the RDCO board this week.

“Given these unique characteristics, a context-driven approach to short-term rental regulation is essential to balance housing objectives with tourism needs while recognizing the distinct realities of rural communities.”

On Thursday, the board will sign off on a public consultation process to gather feedback on how the residents feel short-term vacation rentals should be regulated.

“The goal would be to create a process that is inclusive, accessible, and responsive to residents and property owners and ensures their voices help guide future policy,” said the report.

Right now, the RDCO manages short-term rentals through a combination of zoning and business licensing. RDCO bylaws currently don’t define the term “short-term rental” and instead rely on traditional rules related to bed and breakfasts.

Bed and breakfasts are currently only allowed in single detached homes that provide lodging for periods of less than a month. They are not allowed in secondary suites, but that may change under the new rules.

“While RDCO staff have received numerous inquiries from homeowners regarding the possibility of operating secondary suite STRs, further review is warranted and would be explored in the subsequent public engagement process,” said the staff report.

Several commercial zones like La Casa, McCulloch and Secret Point allow tourist cabins and short-term vacation rentals. There is nothing in the RDCO report to suggest that would change.

Since May, the RDCO has been requiring bed and breakfasts and short-term rentals to acquire a business license. Since that change was implemented, the number of related licenses issued by RDCO increased from 12 in 2023 to 165 in 2025.