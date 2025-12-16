COSAR assists injured mountain biker in Smith Creek area

Photo: Contributed COSAR called to Smith Creek to rescue injured biker.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called to the Smith Creek area of West Kelowna at approximately 11:15 a.m. today to assist an injured mountain biker.

Rescue crews located the patient and provided assistance before transferring them to BC Emergency Health Services at about 12:30 p.m.

The call marked COSAR’s 100th task of the year.

COSAR is reminding outdoor enthusiasts that search and rescue services are provided free of charge, but response times can vary.

SAR personnel are volunteers with jobs and families, and it can take hours to reach someone in need.

The organization advises anyone heading outdoors to be prepared, carry warm clothing and remain in one location if injured or lost.