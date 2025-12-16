West Kelowna YouTuber wants to give back this Christmas after hitting milestone

Photo: Bruce Shouldice West Kelowna man wants to celebrate YouTube milestone by giving back this Christmas.

A West Kelowna man who gained a large YouTube audience while filming his adventures travelling across Canada now wants to spread some Christmas cheer.

Bruce Shouldice tells Castanet his YouTube channel just surpassed 100,000 followers and instead of having fireworks, he's decided to try and spread some Christmas cheer.

"We are wanting to do full turkey dinners bought and delivered to families struggling before Christmas," Shouldice says.

He says he and his team are working on a celebration episode for his channel, WestcoastadventuresBC.

Shouldice wants to hear from locals who are having a hard time this Christmas.

"If you or someone you know or a family member is having hard times and could use a Christmas dinner to cook, please reach out to me with your story."

Shouldice is asking anyone who is struggling and could use a helping hand to reach out to him via email at [email protected].

Shouldice says he will be recording a celebration episode for his channel showing the process, buying food from grocery stores and the deliveries.

"It’s our way of giving back locally. We are putting in a thousand dollars of our own money for dinners, a friend of the channel 'Zeev' has put in another $200, and Mike with MH Electrical is also going to pitch in," Shouldice says.



"I myself know what it’s like to have nothing for Christmas and would like to try to help as many people as possible during these very challenging times."

Shouldice says he could also use some volunteers to help make deliveries

He has already started the process of buying turkeys and all the fixings for the charity holiday feast.