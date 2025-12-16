BC SPCA, RDCO rescue neglected dog in West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed BC SPCA and RDCO work together to save stray labradoodle found in West Kelowna

A large stray dog found running loose in West Kelowna earlier this month is now receiving medical care after the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) and the BC SPCA worked together to rescue him.

On Dec. 9, concerned residents reported a large dog running near Old Okanagan Highway and Grizzly Road. RDCO dog control officers caught the frightened dog and contacted the BC SPCA after becoming concerned about his condition.

The dog, now named Shaggy because of his severely matted and overgrown fur, is believed to be a four-year-old labradoodle. He was suffering from multiple infections and appeared desperate for human affection.

“He seemingly hasn't been around people much. He has no idea how to sit and he kept jumping up on me to say hi,” said Shannon Paille, centre manager at the BC SPCA Kelowna.

“He was so excited to receive attention. Usually when animals come in, they’ve at least had some form of human interaction, but Shaggy acts like he’s seeing people for the first time. With the state that he’s in, I really hope that’s the case. Otherwise, this is one of the more extreme instances of neglect that I’ve seen.”

Due to the severity of his condition, Shaggy had to be sedated so veterinarians could properly examine him. His fur was heavily matted and packed with feces and debris. Once shaved, veterinarians discovered inflamed, itchy skin, flaking, and a severe flea infestation. His nails were extremely overgrown and breaking, making it painful for him to walk.

Veterinarians found Shaggy was dealing with several health issues, including infections and inflammation, as well as an enlarged prostate and a perineal hernia.

He is now receiving medicated baths, ear drops and antibiotics to help him heal. His perineal hernia will require surgery, and he will be neutered at the same time so he can be prepared for adoption.

Donations for Shaggy’s care can be made online.