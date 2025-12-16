Plan to reconfigure Highway 97 in downtown Westbank creeps forward

Photo: Colin Dacre Main Street, or Highway 97, in downtown Westbank.

A longstanding plan to reconfigure Highway 97 through downtown Westbank is slowly creeping forward.

The City of West Kelowna, in its 2026 budget, said the provincial government has now completed preliminary design work on the removal of the Highway 97 couplet in Westbank Centre.

The plan would see Dobbin Road become a four-lane stretch of Highway 97 while Main Street transitions to a two-lane urban business and cultural centre.

The city has earmarked $250,000 in 2026 to design a new streetscape for Main Street, including improved pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.

“By advancing the design, it will show the Ministry of Transportation and Transit that the city is committed to making the necessary improvements to return Main Street to a community street rather than a commuter thoroughfare,” said the city budget document.

In a statement to Castanet News, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit confirmed it is working with the city on removing the couplet.

“While no design drawings are available to be shared yet, the concept largely works within existing road alignments,” said the ministry.

“This planning work helps both the ministry and West Kelowna protect rights-of-way and support ongoing development along the corridor without limiting future opportunities.”

The ministry noted the project was included in the Central Okanagan Integrated Transportation Strategy. That plan said full highway interchanges are not being considered in Westbank Centre due to the required footprint for the infrastructure.

A grade-separated expressway will also not be happening because “it does not align with the desired role and function of the Highway 97 corridor through this segment.”

The couplet, which broke the highway into two separate streams through downtown Westbank, was built in 1984. Removal of the couplet has been a top priority of the city since it incorporated.