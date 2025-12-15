Water quality advisory issued for part of Shannon Lake

Photo: City of West Kelowna Portion of Shannon Lake under a water quality advisory.

A water quality advisory has been issued for parts of West Kelowna’s Shannon Lake neighbourhood.

The city says the advisory was issued due to an “unanticipated mechanical issue.”

“Residents may be experiencing turbidity or discoloured water,” said the city in a news release.

An interactive map of the affected area is here.

While the mechanical issue has been repaired, the city will have to conduct consecutive days of mandatory testing, and must receive passing lab results, before the advisory can be lifted.

During a water quality advisory, those with vulnerable immune systems such as the young, old or pregnant are advised to seek an alternate source of water or boil water for a minute before consumption.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers can use the touch-free filling station free during the Water Quality Advisory. Bring clean bottles for filling.