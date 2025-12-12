Police raid West Kelowna home as part of drug investigation

Photo: Contributed The Southeast District Emergency Response Team responded to West Kelowna's Scott Crescent Thursday.

Police swarmed a West Kelowna neighbourhood Thursday afternoon to execute a search warrant at a home, as part of a drug investigation.

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team targeted a home on the 1600 block of Scott Crescent at about 2 p.m.

In a brief statement, police say the raid on the home stemmed from the arrest of a person in Kelowna's City Park earlier in the day.

While few details about the investigation were released by police, the investigation involved the West Kelowna RCMP drug section.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Ginny Folster said the investigation is still ongoing and more information will be provided at a later date.

The incident occurred a few hours after a similar police raid involving the Emergency Response Team in Kelowna's Rutland area.