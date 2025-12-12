Man sentenced to further jail time for breaking into ex's home, threatening her

Photo: File photo A man was sentenced to further jail time for breaking into his ex-wife's home and threatening her.

A man who kicked in the door of this ex's home and threatened to kill her was sentenced to an additional 16 months of jail time Thursday.

Following a trial this past fall, a jury convicted 46-year-old Stephen Hayes of breaking and entering to commit an offence and the careless storage of two firearms, stemming from an altercation with his estranged wife at her West Kelowna home in February 2024.

The Crown and defence had drastically different stances on an appropriate sentence for Hayes, with Crown prosecutor Juan O'Quinn seeking a total sentence of 4.5 years, while defence counsel Dale Melville sought a time-served sentence of roughly five months.

Justice Briana Hardwick sentenced him to a total of 22 months. With credit for time served, Hayes has about 16.5 months left.

'You are a dead woman'

The offences occurred back in February 2024, when Hayes had planned to take his ex's son to Big White for the weekend. The couple had separated two months prior, but Hayes had maintained a close relationship with her eldest son, having been in a parental role for some time.

In delivering her sentencing decision Thursday, Justice Briana Hardwick said Hayes arrived at the Glenrosa home in an “agitated state” that morning, because he'd heard that she'd been recently seen smoking a cigarette with another man outside a hockey game.

The pair got into an argument and Hayes called her a number of “derogatory names.” He also told her how he had been excessively speeding while driving from Big White that morning.

The woman decided she no longer wanted her son to spend the weekend with Hayes and told Hayes he couldn't take him.

Hayes decided to leave with her son anyways, and as he went to pull out of the driveway, she told him “You are a dead man.” Hayes responded by getting out of his vehicle and following the woman back to the house, where she had locked the door. She told her two other children to go to their rooms and close their doors.

Hayes kicked in the locked front door, breaking it off its hinges. This was caught on surveillance footage. He then threatened the woman, telling her “You are a dead woman.” The threat, which was made inside the home, was not captured on video.

Hayes then left the property and took her son to Big White.

At trial, the woman testified Hayes held a gun to her head when he made the threat, but the jury found the Crown did not prove this allegation beyond a reasonable doubt.

While Melville said the jury “didn't believe her,” Justice Hardwick corrected him, saying “there's a difference between not believing her and finding a reasonable doubt.”

O'Quinn noted there was video footage of “what was possibly a firearm” in Hayes' vehicle on the morning of the incident, but police did not find a gun on Hayes when they located him later that day.

But the careless storage of a firearm conviction stemmed from the police's raid of Hayes' condo at Big White two days later. During the search, officers found two loaded guns in his residence, a German Sport semi-automatic handgun in his bedside table and an Anderson AM-15 semi-automatic rifle under his bed.

While Hayes possessed a firearms licence and was registered to possess the guns, they were stored improperly.

Still lives in fear

During sentencing submissions Thursday, Crown prosecutor O'Quinn noted Hayes has not expressed any remorse following the incident. Hayes also chose not to say anything to Justice Hardwick prior to his sentencing.

O'Quinn said Hayes' moral culpability is “extremely high” and his sentence should reflect this.

In a victim impact statement, Hayes' ex said she still lives in fear of Hayes and has relocated her life for her safety. She told Castanet last month it was a "huge relief" when Hayes was taken into custody last month, as she had been "fearful for a while."

In arguing for the higher sentence, O'Quinn referenced a number of other cases that involved home invasions, but Melville argued Hayes' case is drastically different from a home invasion.

“A home invasion is a break and enter and a robbery, this is not a home invasion,” Melville said.

Justice Hardwick said none of the prior cases either counsel relied on during sentencing were “even, frankly, very close to factually analogous” to Hayes' case.

O'Quinn conceded he was unable to find any past sentencing judgments that were similar.

Melville argued the sentence should reflect the context around the incident, as the victim admitted to telling Hayes “you're a dead man,” prior to Hayes' kicking in the door.

“That's how this started ... Only at that point, Mr. Hayes then went into the house, kicked the door after the complainant shut it behind her, and then he said the same thing that the complainant had said to him,” Melville said.

O'Quinn corrected Melville's characterization of the events, adding that the victim didn't just close the door behind her, but had locked the door before Hayes kicked it open, causing upwards of $2,500 in damage.

Melville characterized the firearms conviction as a “minor lapse in judgment,” as he legally owned the two guns but had stored them loaded and unsecured at the Big White condo. Justice Hardwick noted this was particularly aggravating given his stepson had been staying at the home.

Hayes had no prior allegations of any domestic issues and he never breached his bail conditions while under electronic monitoring.

Bail revoked after conviction

The case is somewhat notable, as Justice Hardwick revoked Hayes' bail immediately after he was convicted.

The practice of revoking bail immediately following a conviction is a rare occurrence in B.C. criminal cases. Generally, a convicted person isn't taken into custody until they're sentenced, which can come a number of months after conviction.

The immediate revocation of bail after conviction has been a more regular practice in Alberta, but the issue has been the subject of discussion in Kelowna following the killing of Bailey McCourt this past July.

In upholding her decision last month, Justice Hardwick said an offender no longer benefits from the presumption of innocence after they're convicted.

“The fact that continued release has been the usual practice does not mean it should be unexpected that the court could review release orders after a finding of guilt or revoke them when appropriate,” she said last month.