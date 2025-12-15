Voltaire, threats and sleepless nights: Inside West Kelowna’s Sean Feucht controversy

Photo: FACEBOOK/SEAN FEUCHT Sean Feucht had been set to perform in West Kelowna Aug. 23 until the city pulled his permit.

Newly released Freedom of Information documents reveal a city hit by a tsunami of public backlash after a MAGA-aligned musician was booked for a West Kelowna stage last summer.

It created pressure so intense one councillor admitted he was losing sleep and another turned philosophical.

Much of what’s contained in the hundreds of pages of emails and transcribed voicemails about Sean Feucht’s ill-fated Aug. 23 concert mirrors what had already surfaced in local news coverage.

There was significant opposition ahead of the performance, indications protests were being planned, frustration over the approval process and, once the city cancelled the event, a fresh wave of outrage from the opposite side. A few correspondents said they didn’t like Feucht but still believed he should have the right to perform.

Most names are redacted from the correspondence in the FOI but Kelowna–Lake Country MLA Tara Armstrong was among those who weighed in, warning that she felt the city was setting a troubling standard.

“When potential protests dictate who can speak or gather, we reward intimidation and silence lawful expression. That’s not a free society," she said.

"That’s a dangerous precedent.”

Other then-BC Conservative MLAs made similar comments at the time, including West Kelwona MLA Macklin McCall. At the time, they seemed more vocal about the issue than the mayor and council, though the FOI shows internal conversations were well underway.

Coun. Garrett Milsap contacted West Kelowna Chief Administrative Officer Ron Bowles as the uproar intensified.

“I’m losing lots of sleep over this, I would like to have a quick discussion around this tonight as we are already all getting together,” Milsap wrote.

Coun. Stephen Johnston offered a more expansive view.

“We can’t start limiting people’s freedoms, including their freedom to worship, just because others are making inflammatory remarks about an individual,” Johnston said as attention on the issue grew.

“That sets a precedent that’s both dangerous and difficult to walk back. If we cancel this event out of fear, then fairness demands we cancel others that provoke equally strong opposition from the other side. And where does this leave us?”

Johnston told staff he did not believe the matter was political and that it should be handled administratively. In a philosophical footnote, he quoted Voltaire: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

In another email, Johnston told Bowles that “whatever rationale is used would be consistently applied across all circumstances in the future.” This sentiment was repeated by others.

The city ultimately cancelled the event, saying in a press conference and in internal memos it was “an administrative decision based solely on the merits of the submitted plan and the city’s obligation to ensure public safety.”

Afterward, Coun. Rick deJong sought clarity around how staff had reached that decision and sent an email that seemed to illustrate how the line drawn between staff and council was drawn for this issue.

“This may be an operational decision but since we all get to wear it I would like to understand the why,” deJong said.

The City of West Kelowna consistently maintained its cancellation was rooted in safety concerns, not politics, and that position was reinforced throughout the newly released documents.

"Our experts from the RCMP and WKFR have weighed in with their professional advice, and unfortunately, the organizers were unable to meet the necessary public safety threshold," Bowels said in an email addressed to mayor and council.

"Given the complexities of the site location, including limited parking, combined with the anticipated size of the event and that there was not enough time to adequately mitigate the identified risks."

Bowles also drew council and mayor's attention to the fact that Feucht's team had warned the city of potential consequences.

"The organizer's legal counsel has already been in touch with us," Bowles said in an email. "Given this and out of an abundance of caution, I kindly request that you refrain from commenting on the subject."

West Kelowna staff were far from being the only ones to wrestle with the issues these concerts raised.

Concerts were cancelled in Charlottetown. P.E.I., Moncton, N.B., and Vaughan, Ont., Gatineau, Montreal and Quebec City, Winnipeg and Abbotsford and Kelowna. Feucht performed in Saskatoon and on the south lawn of the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton.

Last month the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced that lawyers filed a claim in Quebec Superior Court against Quebec City on behalf of Burn 24/7 Canada Worship Ministries, a Christian organization whose worship event was abruptly cancelled by the City this past summer.

The claim seeks reimbursement of rent, punitive damages, and judicial declarations that the City violated Burn 24/7 Canada’s fundamental freedoms. This claim has not been proven in court.

"Based in British Columbia, Burn 24/7 Canada is a non-profit Christian ministry that organizes musical worship and prayer events across the country," the centre said in a media release.

"Its July 2025 Canadian tour featured American singer-songwriter Sean Feucht, known for his contemporary Christian music. Mr. Feucht had been portrayed negatively in some Canadian media outlets for his opposition to abortion, his support for traditional marriage, and his public support of U.S. President Donald Trump."

In cities where shows were cancelled, Feucht managed to find other spots to perform. In the Central Okanagan, he ended up holding the show at a private property in Joe Rich.