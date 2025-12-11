Nominations are open for West Kelowna's citizen of the year

Photo: Contributed Nicole Richard (l) was named 2024 Citizen of the Year

Nominations are now being accepted for West Kelowna’s Citizen of the Year for 2025.

The Geoffrey Paynter Citizen of the Year award has been handed out yearly since 2016 by the Greater Westside Board of Trade.

“It honours a citizen who has made an outstanding contribution(s) to the welfare of the community through involvement and participation including, but not limited to, significant achievements, recognition or honours, community activities, greatest strengths and/or special qualities,” the board of trade stated in announcing the opening of the nomination period.

“Finalists will be evaluated on the nature of the achievement with respect to ongoing leadership, dedication and the positive impact the individual has made on the community.”

Previous winners include:

2016: Geoffrey Paynter

2017: Mark Cheyne

2018: Dr. Moshe Oz

2019: Marjolein Lloyd

2020: Norm Parent

2021: Jason Brolund

2022: Ray & Kay Kandola

2023: Melissa Grassmick

2024: Nicole Richard

Nominations close Friday, Jan. 16 at 4 p.m.