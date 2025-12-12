West Kelowna council gives preliminary approval for scaled back Brown Road development

Photo: Contributed Brown Road drawings.

West Kelowna council has unanimously endorsed first reading for a comprehensive development zone for a large piece of property on Brown Road.

If ultimately approved by council, the 8.5 hectare property would be transformed to include 400 or more townhome and apartment units.

The proposal before council Tuesday was dramatically different from one reviewed by the city’s Advisory Planning Commission just a month ago.

The original plan envisioned more than 1,000 units, however planner Chris Oliver said due to financial constraints, the project has been scaled back.

An earlier iteration of the plan dating back more than a year suggested 13 buildings on the site with heights of up to 12 storeys in the centre of the property.

Oliver said there is now more flexibility within the buildout with an opportunity for more townhomes than originally proposed with a secured minimum of four apartments of four to six storeys in height.

As part of the overall site development, the developer has pledged a 150 space childcare centre, more than eight acres of parkland including links to Glen Canyon Regional Park, upgrades to Brown Road including the addition of parking and sidewalks along the east side of the road and road connections from Elliott and Ingram roads to Brown providing a link through the site.

Many residents opposed to the project packed council chambers Tuesday while also providing 23 letters of opposition and a petition.

Concerns included a lack of infrastructure such as water, roads and active transportation, building heights, a loss of neighbourhood character, lower property values, a loss of views, increased parking and traffic and a belief the project was contrary to the city’s Official Community Plan.

There was also frustration from residents over the lack of public input, specifically no public hearing.

Oliver reminded council and the public that provincial legislation now prohibits public hearings for residential projects that are consistent with the OCP, which he said this application is.

“I understand your frustration over the lack of a public hearing,” said Coun. Stephen Johnston.

However he did remind those same residents the consultation period through the OCP process was extensive and the opportunity to weigh in on the city’s vision for that property was available.

“Density needs to occur in our urban centres as opposed to our neighbourhoods," he added, pointing to the fact the area is within the Westbank Town Centre.”

Oliver also pointed out the site was identified as a “catalyst for growth” on the south side of the highway.

It is also the largest vacant parcel of land within the Westbank Urban Centre.

The proposal, he said, broadens the city’s housing options, increases childcare capacity, dedicates more parkland and provides valuable transportation options.

The city has also secured 50 units of congregate housing should the development surpass 400 apartment units.

Setbacks have also been secured to provide a buffer to the surrounding neighbourhood.

The developer is holding a public information meeting Monday, Dec. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Westbank Lions Hall. Council did ask that the gathering be extended to 7 p.m. to allow residents who may work until 5 p.m. to get to the information session.

Information gathered will be presented to council early in the new year when the project comes up for second and third reading.