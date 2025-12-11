COSAR rescues stranded motorist near White Rocks Mountain

Photo: Contributed COSAR members used a tracked UTV to reach a stranded motorist near White Rocks Mountain during a late-night rescue Wednesday.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was called out around 8 p.m. Wednesday to assist a motorist stranded west of White Rocks Mountain, northwest of West Kelowna.

A tracked utility terrain vehicle was used to reach the stranded vehicle, while snowmobiles were kept on standby. Seven COSAR members responded to the call, along with two RCMP officers.

The incident marks COSAR’s 97th task of 2025 and its seventh so far in December.