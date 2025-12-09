Fallen trees cause pair of power outages along Westside Road

Photo: BC Hydro outages map Power was knocked out Monday morning to 119 customers along Westside Road.

UPDATE 9:55 a.m.

BC Hydro estimates power should be restored to Wilson's Landing by 11:30 a.m.

There is another power outage in the Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road impacting 31 properties, also caused by a fallen tree. BC Hydro says that outage should be restored by 3 p.m.

Crews are at the site of both outages.

ORIGINAL 9 a.m.

Residents in the Wilson’s Landing area along Westside Road are dealing with yet another power outage.

BC Hydro reports an outage affecting 119 customers. The area stretches north from Wilson’s Landing.

The cause is listed as a tree down across the wires.

A crew is on scene working to restore power to those affected.

The Wilson’s Landing and Communities Society recently lobbied to have BC Hydro remove more trees from along Westside Road after power was knocked out several times earlier this year.

BC Hydro estimates the lights will be back on from this latest incident around 11:30 a.m.