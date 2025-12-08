Burglar smashes West Kelowna bakery

Photo: Two Donkeys Bakery A burglar smashed the front door of the Two Donkeys Bakery in West Kelowna on Sunday night.

A burglar went to great effort for little reward during a break-in at a West Kelowna bakery on Sunday night.

A masked man smashed the front door of the Two Donkeys Bakery on Brown Road in downtown Westbank at 9:32 p.m. on Sunday, said business owner Sven Stein.

“They tried to go in the back first, and they damaged a lot on the back side — that's a metal door… but he couldn't get in there,” Stein said.

“Then he went to the front and he smashed the glass door.”

Stein says the burglar caused more damage than he was able to steal, only getting away with a bit of loose change that was in the register.

“He made a big mess and then he left,” Stein said.

Stein says he has met with an RCMP officer, who is investigating the break-in.

Two Donkeys has been in West Kelowna for roughly two years and has been investing in the location with the addition of a patio. This is the first break-in they have experienced at the West Kelowna storefront. They also operate locations in Kelowna and Vernon.

“We have cameras all over and he is [captured] pretty good on the cameras, but with a mask, so it doesn't help much,” Stein said.

It’s been a long week for the business, said Stein, explaining that their delivery truck was just wrecked after a deer jumped in front of it.

“Now this break-in is just keeping us busy during a busy time,” he said.

Staff Sgt. Brendan Dolan with the West Kelowna RCMP says the incident is under investigation.

"RCMP are looking for any leads to assist," he said. "We encourage the public to provide any evidence they may have to aid the investigation."