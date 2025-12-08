Crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna cleared

Photo: Google Maps Red area shows congestion on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

UPDATE 12:10 p.m.

The crash has now been cleared and the highway is flowing.

Drivers can expect some minor delays while the backlog clears.

ORIGINAL 11:35 a.m.

A crash on Highway 97 between Hudson and Boucherie roads in West Kelowna is causing major delays.

A motorist says a crash between a semi truck and car has westbound traffic at a standstill. Eastbound traffic has not been impacted.

Traffic is backing up to the Westside Road overpass.

Drivers should expect delays while the crash is cleared.

