Crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna cleared

Photo: Google Maps
Red area shows congestion on Highway 97 in West Kelowna
UPDATE 12:10 p.m.
The crash has now been cleared and the highway is flowing.
Drivers can expect some minor delays while the backlog clears.
ORIGINAL 11:35 a.m.
A crash on Highway 97 between Hudson and Boucherie roads in West Kelowna is causing major delays.
A motorist says a crash between a semi truck and car has westbound traffic at a standstill. Eastbound traffic has not been impacted.
Traffic is backing up to the Westside Road overpass.
Drivers should expect delays while the crash is cleared.
