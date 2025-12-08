Regional district starts pile burning in Rose Valley Regional Park

Photo: Contributed A Castanet reader's photo shows pile burning on the Westside Monday morning.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says it is starting pile burning in Rose Valley Regional Park.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan will burn piles between Monday and Jan. 31 when conditions are favourable.

This planned pile burning is part of ongoing recovery efforts following the 2023 McDougall Creek wildfire. Burning will help dispose of remaining slash and woody debris from earlier salvage and hazard tree removal, reducing future fire risk and supporting the long-term health of the forest.

Officials are asking nearby residents to call 911 only if smoke or fire is apparent outside of Rose Valley Regional Park’s boundary or elsewhere.

More information about fire damaged parks, the recovery process and progress can be found on the RDCO website here.

Another forestry related pile burn appears to be taking place above Bear Creek Provincial Park Monday morning, according to a photo sent to Castanet. Slash and pile burns are common at this time of the year as crew work to remove woody debris before heavy snowfall.