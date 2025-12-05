West Kelowna council trims tax increase to 7.6%

Photo: Madison Reeve/file West Kelowna is proposing a 7.6 per cent tax hike for 2026

Following two days of line-by-line budget deliberations, West Kelowna council has landed on a property tax increase one per cent lower than was proposed.

The preliminary 2026 budget includes a tax hike of 7.6 per cent as opposed to the 8.6 per cent it was presented.

This includes a 4.78 per cent base increase to account for inflation, labour costs and RCMP operations and 2.82 per cent which will be transferred to reserves to fund capital projects and cover supplemental service requests.

That works out to an additional $980,000 for capital projects.

To reduce the budget by one per cent, council trimmed the operational budget by $480,000 and further reduced capital spending by $2.9 million.

The budget includes $16.8 million in infrastructure spending, reduced from a proposed $19.7 million. The $2.9 million difference will be held in reserves to fund future projects.

The capital program includes $8.6 million in roadworks and $2.32 million in facility improvements including $1.7 million for a paved, lit and fenced parking lot for city hall and Memorial Park.

Money is also being set aside for new equipment purchases, community amenities including improvements to the Ranch Park ballfield, playground replacement at Smith Creek Park and permanent lighting and holiday lights for city hall.

The operating budget includes a commitment to fund 2.5 RCMP officers, however that hiring will not take place until negotiations with the province regarding police are concluded.

Council also approved the addition of one full-time bylaw officer, a seasonal parks maintenance position, providing for additional firefighter training and enhancing emergency and Bear Smart planning.

The overall budget includes spending of $133 million in 2026.

The public will have a chance to provide input on the budget in person at city hall Wednesday, Dec. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. or by filling out an online questionnaire until Dec. 12.