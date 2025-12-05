Anti-abortion billboards gone from West Kelowna commute

Photo: Kelowna Right to Life Society Kelowna Right to Life Society 2017 file photo of an anti-abortion billboard in West Kelowna. Similar billboards have been fixtures of the Central Okanagan for many years.

Larger than life ads protesting abortions are no longer part of a commute through West Kelowna.

This shift is the result of an effort by a UBC Okanagan student, supported legally by the BC Humanist Association, that started last spring.

The BC Humanist Association said in a story posted to their website this week that their members heard last spring about UBC Okanagan student Sophie Harm’s thwarted efforts to launch a counter message along Highway 97 and pitched in their help.

Harms had raised more $3,000 to erect a billboard saying abortions are "safe, normal and common" but when she went to get the message onto billboards, she was refused.

“Kaitlyn Meyers, a partner with Allen / McMillan Litigation Counsel, sent demand letters to Electronic Billboards, BC Billboards, Coast Outdoor Advertising and Pattison Advertising in July,” the association said.

“The letters noted that the BC Human Rights Code prohibits sex discrimination, which includes pregnancy and pregnancy-related health impacts such as abortion.”

There was back and forth with the companies who offer billboard space, and while no one ended up running the ad about abortion being a legal medical procedure, they also will not run the anti-abortion ads either. Any existing billboards will be removed when their contract expires.

Harms said in a post to the social media page Prochoice_okgn that she is still working to get the billboard published but grateful for the change.

“This is a significant shift, and it reflects what can happen when a community comes together and refuses to accept stigma, misinformation, or shame as part of our public landscape,” the message posted reads.

“This campaign has always been about more than a single billboard. It’s about visibility, dignity, and the right for people seeking abortion care to feel supported rather than targeted. Seeing a major advertising company recognize the harm of these ads—and choose to step away from them—feels like a real step forward.”