West Kelowna toddler got the thrill of his young life thanks to a friendly garbage man

Photo: Louisa Seneshen A 16 month old West Kelowna boy, obsessed with garbage trucks got the thrill of his young life recently.

A young West Kelowna boy likes to wake everyone in his household up very early every Monday morning so he doesn't miss the garbage truck.



Mark Seneshen is 16 months old, and like a lot of little boys, he loves big garbage and recycling trucks.

"He is obsessed with the E360S workers who come every Monday to pick up our garbage and recycling," says Louisa Seneshen, Mark's mom.

"He makes me hold him up to the window to watch them do their pickups every time he hears them come by. When the truck leaves, he says "more," wishing they'd come back."



The Seneshen's live in the Rose Valley area of West Kelowna and when one of the workers, Michael Trueman, found out about Mark's obsession recently, he stopped to show him the big truck and take a photo with the little guy.

"That was really awesome that Michael stepped out of the truck to meet Mark and make his day," says Seneshen.

A love of big trucks might just run in the family, Seneshaen says her husband is a software developer, but he said in another life he would be a truck driver too.

"If Mark wants to be a garbage truck driver, all the power to him," Seneshen says.