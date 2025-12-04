Busy West Kelowna intersection reopens after 5.5 months of construction

Photo: City of West Kelowna The Butt Road/Old Okanagan Highway intersection in West Kelowna has reopened.

Some drivers got a surprise this morning in West Kelowna.

They were able to get through the Butt Road and Old Okanagan Highway intersection.

After months of detours, the City of West Kelowna says an infrastructure improvement project at the busy corner is now complete. The intersection has reopened to traffic.

The $4.35 million project includes new left-turn lanes in all directions, a westbound right-turn lane on Butt Road, a new dedicated bike lane and a new sidewalk.

New watermains were installed to replace aging infrastructure and drainage was upgraded at the southwest corner, where high flows in Westbank Creek have damaged city infrastructure and private property in the past.

In addition to the original project scope, the city replaced an additional 328 metres of aging infrastructure. Further scope additions included extending 170 meters of watermain replacement along Butt Road on behalf of Westbank First Nation.

The project also included 600 lane metres of road rehabilitation on Old Okanagan Highway.

“This project enhances safety for all road users and improves connections to key destinations. It is a strategic priority of Mayor and council under the Invest in Infrastructure pillar,” said the city in a news release. “We thank Westbank First Nation and the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Transit for their contributions toward the intersection improvements.”

Some final clean-up and repair work may be completed in the spring. Additional lane remediation between Chieftain and Reece Roads is anticipated in 2026.

According to the city, the project which began in late spring, came in on budget. It forced the closure of the intersection since June 18.



