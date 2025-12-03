West Kelowna News

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery first in Canada to make top 50 in the world

Photo: Mission Hill Family Estate Winery Mission Hill becomes the first in Canada to make the World's 50 Best Vineyards list.

A West Kelowna winery is the first in Canada to earn a spot among the best in the world.

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery has made the World’s 50 Best Vineyards list for 2025, ranking 45th.

It’s being called a landmark moment for the Okanagan Valley. Mission Hill is the first Canadian winery to be selected by the voting academy, made up of more than 700 sommeliers, travel and wine tourism experts and wine trade specialists.

“This stunning recognition was a complete surprise and a confirmation of the potential I saw for the Okanagan region when we pioneered upscale winemaking there over 40 years ago,” said Mission Hill Family Estate proprietor Anthony von Mandl.

“This is a seminal moment for our family, our purpose-driven and incredibly passionate winegrowing team and the Okanagan wine region. Our vision of what this pristine and remarkable region could achieve, and all the years of relentless commitment to excellence and always raising the bar, has paid off. We are on the global stage!”

The top winery on this year’s 50 best list is Vik, based in Chile's Millahue Valley, followed by Schloss Johannisberg from the Rhine Valley and Bodega Ysios from Rioja, Spain.

Making the list is the latest honour for Mission Hill, which is a six-time winner of Canadian Winery of the Year.

“This recognition underscores our team’s commitment, passion and determination to making distinctive, terroir-driven expressions that define the Okanagan Valley in a glass,” noted chief winemaker Taylor Whelan.

“This is an enormously proud moment for every member of our team.”

The full World’s 50 Best Vineyards list can be found here.