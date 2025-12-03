West Kelowna News

West Kelowna's annual Christmas light-up happens Friday night

Lighting up for Christmas

Photo: City of West Kelowna West Kelowna light-up is scheduled for Friday night

West Kelowna’s annual Christmas light-up is set for Friday night on Brown Road.

As a result, Brown Road will be closed to all traffic between Gossett Road and Main Street from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The EV charging stations at the Westbank Lions Community Centre accessed off Brown Road will also be closed during this time.

Businesses and all side streets off Brown Road will remain open.

Light-up festivities will take place between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. with a number of fun activities planned as well as the light-up market in the Westbank Lions Community Centre.

Live music and other entertainment will take place on the main event stage.

Santa and Mayor Gord Milsom will turn on the holiday lights at 5:30 followed by a fireworks show at 7:45, weather permitting.

