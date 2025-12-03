West Kelowna News

Province gives two Southern Interior residents anti racism awards

Two Southern Interior residents are being honoured by the province for their efforts to fight racism and promote inclusion in B.C.

Denise Young, from West Kelowna, and Adebusola Adebesin, from Cranbrook, won in the Intercultural trust award category of the B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Annual Awards, the province announced Tuesday. The award recognizes their efforts to build and foster intercultural trust between communities.

Young, according to a media release from the province, leads anti-racism education and intercultural trust initiatives in West Kelowna.

"Her workshops inspire dialogue and action, while her collaborative approach ensures all voices and knowledge are central to every conversation. Young’s passion is amplifying voices that are typically not at the table and creates inclusion through her no shame, no blame approach," the province said in its announcement.

Adebesin is a Cranbrook-based educator and community leader who champions multicultural values in classrooms and organizes projects that foster inclusion, the province said.

"Through their shop specializing in African products, Adebesin supports newcomers by offering familiar products, guidance and connections to local services, creating a welcoming hub that strengthens community ties," the province said.

Other awards were distributed to Dylan Kular from Langley, Lajah Warren from Victoria and the I Dream Library in Vancouver.

"These award recipients exemplify the values of inclusion and respect that strengthen our province," Niki Sharma, Attorney General, said in a media release.

"Their leadership and creativity are inspiring. I am proud to honour their exceptional efforts to break down barriers, foster inclusion and build stronger, more equitable communities across British Columbia."

The annual awards celebrate people and organizations that demonstrate leadership in promoting multiculturalism, anti-racism and intercultural understanding. Since launching in 2008, more than 60 individuals and organizations have been recognized for their contributions to building inclusive communities.