West Kelowna winery, restaurant group holding holiday event

Tasting fees to food bank

Photo: Contributed JPC donates tasting fees to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Jason Parkes Customs is kicking off the holidays with its annual light up event on Saturday, Nov. 29 — and this year, all tasting fees from all five JPC properties will be donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“There are many activities, live music and special offerings happening at each location and something happening for everyone," said Craig Pingle, JPC’s hospitality director.

The event stretches across The Hatch, Black Swift Vineyards, Crown & Thieves, The Hatching Post and Truck 59 Ciderhouse.

This year’s celebration also features an Ugly Sock & Scarf Party. Guests are encouraged to wear their most outrageous holiday socks and scarves.

The event runs Saturday, Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Truck 59 (12–6): Live music, bonfire, cookie decorating, raffle prizes

The Hatching Post (11–5): Festive PJs, live music, kids activities, meat draw fundraiser

Black Swift (11–6): Chocolate and wine tastings, live music

The hatch (11–6): Karaoke and mulled wine

Crown & Thieves (11–6): Back-vintage tastings, cocktails

All locations will donate tasting fees to support the food bank.