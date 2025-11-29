West Kelowna winery, restaurant group holding holiday event
Tasting fees to food bank
Jason Parkes Customs is kicking off the holidays with its annual light up event on Saturday, Nov. 29 — and this year, all tasting fees from all five JPC properties will be donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
“There are many activities, live music and special offerings happening at each location and something happening for everyone," said Craig Pingle, JPC’s hospitality director.
The event stretches across The Hatch, Black Swift Vineyards, Crown & Thieves, The Hatching Post and Truck 59 Ciderhouse.
This year’s celebration also features an Ugly Sock & Scarf Party. Guests are encouraged to wear their most outrageous holiday socks and scarves.
The event runs Saturday, Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Truck 59 (12–6): Live music, bonfire, cookie decorating, raffle prizes
- The Hatching Post (11–5): Festive PJs, live music, kids activities, meat draw fundraiser
- Black Swift (11–6): Chocolate and wine tastings, live music
- The hatch (11–6): Karaoke and mulled wine
- Crown & Thieves (11–6): Back-vintage tastings, cocktails
All locations will donate tasting fees to support the food bank.
