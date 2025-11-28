West Kelowna News

West Kelowna continues to spend on its city hall building

Photo: Wayne Moore West Kelowna council chambers

Completed in 2024, West Kelowna continues to spend money on its city hall building.

The city is proposing to spend $1.55 million next year to upgrade the dirt parking lot just north of the building to a larger, paved lot, increasing capacity from 60 stalls to 99.

The project is among $19.7 million in capital infrastructure spending the municipality is planned to spend in 2026, according to its draft budget released Wednesday.

In addition to the parking lot, the city wants to spend $50,000 on improving the acoustics of the front reception area by installing a drop ceiling. Another $50,000 could be spent on partitioning rooms in city hall to create private meeting spaces.

$17,000 is earmarked in 2026 for audiovisual equipment in council chambers, following up $112,000 spent this year on acoustics.

$32,000 is suggested for new Christmas lights on the building, part of a proposed $160,000 holiday light purchase for a number of civic facilities.

Construction of the new city hall building cost the municipality $24.17 million, the city revealed earlier this year. That was 34% over the original 2021 estimate of $18 million.

The city told taxpayers it had learned lessons and would do better in the future on major projects.

Other projects in 2026

Looking beyond the city hall building, West Kelowna’s largest infrastructure project in 2026 is proposed to be $4.5 million in upgrades to Elliott Road between Smith Creek Rd. and Reece Rd.

New pedestrian and cycling paths, road re-alignment and new access to the Westbank Cemetery would be included.

$2.5 million is proposed for resurfacing several roads in the community. $1.5 million would go towards adding much-needed sidewalks. $75,000 is being set aside to study West Kelowna’s major intersections and find improvements.

$344,000 is planned for upgrades to Ranch Park in Glenrosa, where the shoddy condition of the ball diamond has been creating hazards for players.

$400,000 is set aside for a new roof at Lions Hall and $435,000 could be spent to resurface the tennis courts at Anders Park and Shannon Lake Elementary.

All the proposed projects are tentative, pending council budget deliberations on Dec. 3 and 4. The city is proposing an 8.6 per cent property tax increase next year.