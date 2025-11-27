West Kelowna News

Westside firefighters set to collect food donations

Chance to give upcoming

Photo: RDCO The West Kelowna and Wilson's Landing Fire Departments are holding food drives.

The time of giving has arrived.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is partnering with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the 28th Annual Holiday Food Drive.

Firefighters will be out spreading holiday cheer and collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations through both door-to-door visits and drop-off locations at all four fire stations in West Kelowna.

Every dollar donated helps make an even greater impact, as the Food Bank’s buying power means that $1 provides $4 worth of food for local families in need, the City of West Kelowna said in a media release.

Firefighters and staff collecting non-perishable food and cash donations on: Tuesday, Dec. 2 and Wednesday, Dec. 3.

Donation drop-off: Donations can be dropped off until Jan. 4, 2026, at Station 31 – Westbank, 3651 Old Okanagan Highway; Station 32 – Lakeview Heights, 860 Anders Road; Station 33 – Rose Valley, 1805 Westlake Road; Station 34 – Glenrosa, 3399 Gates Road; and City Hall – 3731 Old Okanagan Highway.

Meanwhile, Wilson’s Landing firefighters and Santa will visit Westside Road Tuesday, Dec. 2 after 6:30 p.m. to collect food bank donations from Trader’s Cove to 5000 Westside Road North, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan said in a Thursday media release.

"Residents are asked to turn on their outside lights and leave their donation on their doorstep, porch or at the end of their driveway for firefighters to pick up," the statement reads.

Most needed items include canned vegetables, pasta and pasta sauce, rice, cereal, baby food and formula, diapers, from newborn to size four.

A mix of non-perishable items and cash is also welcomed.

The generosity of the community from last year’s collection helped Wilson’s Landing Fire Department collect over 350 kilograms of food and $2,645 in cash.

For more details about the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department, visit rdco.com.