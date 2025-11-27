West Kelowna News

Snow plows ready to hit Central Okanagan streets

Ready for first snow

Cindy White

The first snow of the season could fall on streets across the Central Okanagan over the next few days.

Crews are ready to roll out at the Emcon/AEL yard in West Kelowna. The company has been handling the city’s snow removal for the past decade.

“We have crews 24 hours a day. They are up and ready whenever Mother Nature calls. So, they’re on standby and ready to give it when the first snowflakes start to fall,” said Jonathan D’Amico, road superintendent, Emcon/AEL, West Kelowna Division.

While the mountains have received more than a few dustings, this is expected to be the first snowfall in the valley. Crews will often treat streets in anticipation.

“We look at the weather forecast for the West Kelowna area. We have a salt brine solution that we lay down on the roads,” said D’Amico. “That pretty much just acts like a barrier between the road and any compact (snow) that comes on top.”

Like most municipalities, West Kelowna plows and sands streets based on a priority system. Priority 1 includes arterial corridors and steep collector roads like Boucherie Road, Shannon Lake Road and Glenrosa Road.

Priority 2 includes collector roads, other steep neighbourhood entry corridors, urban centres and school zones. Priority 3 applies to steeper side streets, cul-de-sacs and no-thru roads and are generally attended within 48 hours after the snow stops falling.

D’Amico reminds drivers to keep their distance from snow plows.

“I understand during snow events, it can get frustrating being stuck behind a plow truck. I just encourage people out there, please be patient. Let our crews do their job.

“Being impatient, trying to pass our plow trucks on the roads, on a one-way street, not only puts yourself in danger, it puts our plow trucks in danger. And if a plow truck goes into the ditch, that’s just one less vehicle that is going to be maintaining our roads,” he added.

“Please, just have extra patience. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination. It’s better to arrive late than never to arrive at all.”

Residents can also help crews by:

Parking off-street: Avoid street parking for up to 48 hours after snowfall ends to allow plows to work efficiently.

Clearing sidewalks: Remove snow and ice from sidewalks and walkways bordering your property.

Keeping streets clear: Avoid shovelling snow from driveways and sidewalks back onto the road.

Maintaining access: Pile snow on your property and keep fire hydrants and storm drains accessible.

Emcon/Ael maintains City of West Kelowna streets, not Highway 97 or roads within the Westbank First Nation. Those are maintained by AIM Roads.

The City of Kelowna plans to update its winter snow removal plans on Friday.