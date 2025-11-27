West Kelowna News

West Kelowna proposes 8.6% property tax increase as construction sector slows

8.6% tax increased planned

Photo: Colin Dacre West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna is proposing to increase property taxes by 8.6 per cent next year.

The city’s draft 2026 budget released Wednesday reveals significant inflationary pressures and rising expenses for the municipality amid a large slowdown in building permit revenues.

The municipality is proposing to spend $162 million next year with $114 million of that within its operating budget.

West Kelowna is telling taxpayers that 5.39 per cent of the proposed tax increase is non-negotiable and will cover contractual agreements, inflation and RCMP operational increases. Of that 5.39 per cent, is a 1.04 per cent increase required to fill the gap of falling building permit values.

Revenue from two per cent of the increase would be directed to infrastructure reserves, which are rapidly being depleted.

New staff in the trails department and fleet services account for another 0.43 per cent while 0.38 per cent will go towards new firefighter training and Bear Smart Planning.

Lastly, 1.61 per cent will hire three new RCMP members and a bylaw officer.

The city proposes to spend $19.7 million in infrastructure areas, including $8.8 million for roads and pedestrian improvements, $3 million for facility maintenance, $2.6 million for water utility maintenance and $1.3 million for park enhancements.

City council will debate the budget on Dec. 3 and 4.

An open house on the budget is being held on Dec. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. in council chambers, 3731 Old Okanagan Hwy. The city is collecting feedback on the document until Dec. 12.

A questionnaire for residents is here.