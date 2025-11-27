West Kelowna News

Westbank Legion branch hosts Christmas dinner for veterans in long-term care

Photo: Contributed Royal Canadian Legion Branch 288 held its 3rd annual Christmas dinner for veterans living in long-term care on November 23, 2025.

Veterans living in long-term care homes in West Kelowna were treated to a holiday feast last weekend.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 288 Westbank hosted its third annual Long-Term Care Home Veterans Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 23. The event was sponsored by Gorman Bros Lumber, which has paired with the Legion since the inaugural dinner.

"It just makes sense to do this. They gave their all, this is the least we can do,” said Nicole Arkle from Gorman Bros.

Mayor Gord Milsom also addressed the veterans. He is an associate member of Branch 288.

“The community is extremely proud of all who wore a Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP uniform and who served our country - be it in the Great War, World War II, Korea, the Persian Gulf, Bosnia, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, and places throughout Africa and elsewhere,” said Milsom.

“We also recognize and appreciate the contributions of family members of our veterans. The support of their loved ones has been and continues to be so vital.”

One of the special guests at the dinner was Captain John Senez, a World War II veteran whose family donated his uniform and his RCAF sword to the Legion earlier this year to be put on display.

Of course, Santa (retired RCMP Sgt. David Reichert) made an appearance with gifts for the veterans.

Every year, one of the attendees is presented with a homemade crocheted poppy blanket. This year’s recipient was Marg Harmata, who joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1960 as a fighter control operator, responsible for tracking foreign military aircraft entering Canadian airspace.

The dinner is the brainchild of the Legion's 2nd vice president Necole Belanger, herself a 35-year veteran of the CAF. It was held at the Legion hall at 2525 Dobbin Road.