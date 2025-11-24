West Kelowna News

Search for missing woman on Mt. Boucherie ends Sunday

Search for senior ends

Photo: COSAR Search crews utilized K9 units in their search Sunday.

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

It appears the search for a missing senior in the Mt. Boucherie area has come to an end.

After search and rescue crews and police resumed their search for 66-year-old Renee Leclerc Sunday morning, a helicopter was seen just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon lifting what appeared to be a body from Mt. Boucherie.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information, but police have yet to confirm that the search has concluded.

In a post to Facebook Sunday afternoon, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue thanked search volunteers from Penticton, Vernon, Kamloops and Nicola Valley for their assistance.

Crews first began looking for Leclerc at the beginning of November, after she went missing from her home near Ponderosa Road, but it was unclear when she had last been seen. At the time, police said they were concerned for Leclerc’s well-being and that she may appear disoriented if found.

ORIGINAL: 9:15 a.m.

Search crews are once again looking for a missing woman in West Kelowna's Mt. Boucherie area, more than three weeks after she was first reported missing.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers first began assisting the RCMP in the search for 66-year-old Renee Leclerc at the beginning of November, and the search is resuming Sunday “based on new information,” COSAR said in a social media post.

Further details about the new information were not disclosed.

About 36 COSAR volunteers, including three dog teams, will be assisting the West Kelowna RCMP Sunday, searching the trails and surrounding areas of Mt. Boucherie.

“Residents may notice searchers, vehicles, and a drone operating in the area as part of this coordinated effort,” COSAR said.

“We ask for the community’s cooperation by giving search teams space to work and by keeping pets leashed to avoid interfering with the search dogs.”

Earlier this month, the West Kelowna RCMP said Leclerc was last known to be at her home near Ponderosa Road, but it was unclear when she had last been seen.

Police said they were very concerned for Leclerc’s well-being and she may appear disoriented if found.

Crews have searched the Mt. Boucherie area for Leclerc back on Nov. 2 and Nov. 8, but crews found no signs of her.