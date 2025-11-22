West Kelowna News

Westside Board of Trade reveals new board of directors at AGM

New directors on Westside

Photo: Greater Westside Board of Trade This year’s board of directors are (L to R): Stephanie Oliver, Bryan Fitzpatrick, Roberta Fidalgo, Trevor Jones, Danielle Nielsen, Scott Beaton, John Whitehead, Dr. Lauren Tomkins, Rod Aubichon, Tina Bisson and Patryk Norek.

Greater Westside Board of Trade held its annual general meeting on Tuesday morning, electing its board of directors for the next year.

Bryan Fitzpatrick, who works at Pushor Mitchell law firm, will serve his third term as president and will be supported once again by vice-president Julie Pringle of Snap Commercial Photography.

“I’m honoured to continue serving as president of the Greater Westside Board of Trade,” Fitzpatrick said in a press release. “Our business community is built on collaboration, innovation and a shared commitment to the Greater Westside.

“Together with our board of directors, I look forward to supporting our members and helping our region continue to thrive.”

The rest of the executive remains the same, with Scott Beaton serving as treasurer and Tina Bisson as secretary. That group will work closely with executive director Heather Robinson.

There were only minor changes to this year’s board, with Patryk Norek of Accel Okanagan Real Estate and Danielle Nielsen of Valley First joining the group, while James McCormick of SH Financial departed. Sharon Bond Hogg of Westbank First Nation and Kekuli Cafe is a new appointee director.