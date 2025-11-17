West Kelowna News

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom won’t run for re-election

Photo: City of West Kelowna Gord Milsom has been mayor of West Kelowna since 2018.

The City of West Kelowna will have a new mayor after the October 2026 municipal election.

A news release issued by the city announced that incumbent Gord Milsom has decided not to seek re-election next year.

He has served as mayor since 2018. Before that, he was a city councillor from 2007 to 2014.

“I have always received tremendous support from my family while serving our community. Our family has grown over the past few years with the happy addition of three grandchildren, and I look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with both my family and friends,” said Milsom.

“I will deeply miss the meaningful work and the outstanding people but will continue supporting the success of our great community through volunteer contributions following the end of this council term.”

Milson thanked residents and the business community for helping to shape the city and make West Kelowna the “place to be”.

“I would also like to sincerely thank all past and present members of West Kelowna Council and staff who I have had the privilege of working with in what will be my 15 years of service. Together, we achieved an unprecedented number of ‘firsts’ in our city by establishing and maintaining new facilities, programs and services that will benefit our community for generations,” said the mayor.

He touted major projects including the new Fire Station 32, road and intersection upgrades, the new City Hall/Library Building, and the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

“There are too many initiatives to mention during my 15-year tenure on Council, but you can see how Council’s vital investments have helped develop our young and vibrant city,” said Milsom.

He added that he remains fully committed to fulfilling his responsibilities until the end of the current council term on November 3, 2026.

“In closing, I have been grateful for the opportunity to be of service to our community. Thank you to everyone for your trust and confidence in me and I look forward to the continued success in the beautiful City of West Kelowna.”

