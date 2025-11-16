West Kelowna News

Dome dining returns to Frind Winery in West Kelowna

Dining in the domes

Madison Reeve

Dome dining is back for the season at Frind Winery in West Kelowna, and staff say the experience is as popular as ever.

“What a magical experience that we have here in West Kelowna. It’s a hidden gem,” said restaurant supervisor Raelene Potter.

“We are the only beachfront winery in North America. Stunning view of Okanagan Lake as well as Mission lights across the lake. And who can’t dine underneath the stars. It’s quite beautiful.”

The clear, heated domes serve as the winery’s cozy outdoor restaurant space.

''The dome is our restaurant, so it is based off an à la carte menu,” Potter explained. “

''You order from the menu. We don’t charge for the domes. Everybody keeps nice and cozy with some fur blankets, and it’s just such a nice experience.''

The domes reopened last week, and Potter says business is already picking up. “We’ve been quite busy.''

Each dome can seat between two and eight guests, with a typical visit lasting about two hours.

Privacy is one of the highlights. “You have your own little space, your own privacy. You can just kind of be intimate and say whatever you want, you know, without worrying about your neighbours,” she said.

Guests can even bring a small music speaker.

“The only time it gets a little chilly is when you have to leave to go inside.”

Frind Winery is now offering brunch on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, along with a daily happy hour. “Our last seating is at 7:30,” Potter noted.

Reservations can be made online.