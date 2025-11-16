West Kelowna News

West Kelowna Economic Development Corporation names first leadership group

First board members named

Photo: Colin Dacre West Kelowna Economic Development Corporation has its first board members.

The new West Kelowna Economic Development Corporation has named its first board members.

Joanna Schlosser, Rick Maddison, Matthew Whitt, Colin Crabbe and Peter Balazsy will be tasked with driving economic growth and business development in the community, and they will get help from non-voting members Tasha da Silva, a West Kelowna city councillor, and chief administrative officer Ron Bowles.

“We’ve appointed a board made up of community leaders who will look at ways to help West Kelowna’s economy prosper,” West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom said in a press release. “I look forward to the work they will undertake to support economic growth, investment and jobs in our community.”

WKEDC will work with local businesses, investors, First Nations, non-profits, educational institutions and all levels of government to stimulate sustainable economic growth.