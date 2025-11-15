West Kelowna News

Six-storey development proposed for downtown Westbank

Photo: Google Street View Proposed development site on Old Okanagan Highway

A vacant lot at the corner of Dobbin Road and Old Okanagan Highway could be the future site of a mixed-use commercial, residential development.

West Kelowna’s Advisory Planning Commission will review and make recommendations on the rezoning application before its findings are sent to council for discussion.

The site, currently zoned general commercial, was the subject of a previous development permit for a commercial building, however that was withdrawn in 2018.

The site has been vacant since.

The applicant is seeking to change the zoning to the Westbank Urban Centre commercial core zone.

The proposal calls for a six-storey building with ground floor commercial and 73 apartments above.

“This proposal supports the land use objectives of the Westbank Urban Centre by transforming an underutilized, low density commercial site into a higher density mixed-use building with ground floor commercial space and residential units above,” staff wrote in a report.

“By introducing commercial space and residential density in a walkable, transit-served location, the project supports a transit-oriented employment hub and improves access to daily services.”

Staff indicate it has worked with the applicant for a site specific text amendment to create a 7.5 metre setback from the highway to ensure any future highway widening can be accommodated.

Should the development go ahead, frontage improvements would be required along Old Okanagan Highway, including road widening, new curb and gutter, a two metre sidewalk and street lighting upgrades.

Upgrades to the rear laneway would also be required.

Staff concluded the proposal aligns with the Official Community Plan's Westbank Urban Centre designation by providing mixed-use and higher density and supports city objectives by increasing housing supply and options.

Specific drawings will be made available should the project advance to a development permit application.