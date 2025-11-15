West Kelowna News

Ambitious development on 21 acres on Brown Road planned

12-building project planned

Photo: Contributed Brown Road drawings

West Kelowna's Advisory Planning Commission will get the first look at an ambitious housing development on Brown Road.

The development, planned for 21 acres of property at 3898 Brown Road would include 12 six-storey buildings to be constructed over six phases.

Homestar Investments is seeking a rezoning amendment to rezone the property from its present RU4 (Rural Residential Large Lot) to a Comprehensive Development Zone.

While the exact number of units was not specified, Homestar Investments says the final number will be more than 1,000.

Included within that number will be 50 congregate units with adaptable units designed to meet the unique needs of an aging population.

The development would include a mix of studio, one, two and three bedroom units, a 150-space daycare centre as well as ground-oriented commercial space fronting Elliott Road as part of Phase 1.

A significant portion of the property would be dedicated as parkland and connect with Glen Canyon Regional Park, as well as connections to existing trail networks.

City staff say the proposal generally aligns with the city’s housing strategy by providing a diverse range of housing options to meet the needs of underserved groups such as seniors, young adults, and low to moderate income earners.

Parking would mostly be provided through underground parkades with surface parking for non-residents and visitors.

The scale of the project will require improvements to the Elliott and Ingram road intersection including installation of a signalized intersection.

Improvements will also be required on Brown Road.

The Advisory Planning Committee will make its comments and recommendations before the development is brought to city council for discussion.

Photo: City of West Kelowna Location of proposed development.