West Kelowna veteran calls state of Westbank cenotaph 'disrespectful'

Disabled West Kelowna war veteran wants the West Kelowna cenotaph cleaned and maintained.

A disabled West Kelowna veteran is calling for changes after stopping by the Cenotaph in West Kelowna this past Remembrance Day.

Gerard Parsons tells Castanet he served as a Master Bombardier with the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery before becoming an electrician in the navy for 13 years.

"I'm a veteran, it's kind of disrespectful to the fallen, especially on Remembrance Day," says Parsons.

The veteran says he posted the photos online of the weathered-looking Westbank Cenotaph and was encouraged by the response he received.

"I said to myself, the only way to get anything done is to put it out there to the public," says Parsons.

He also followed up with the West Kelowna Legion and the City of West Kelowna to find out who maintains the Cenotaph.

"The Legion doesn't own it, but the city does, and it's run by the parks department, they're supposed to maintain it, and apparently, it fell through the cracks."

Parsons says he is waiting for a response from the city.

Castanet has also reached out to the City of west Kelowna for comment on the issue.

“We value and respect the West Kelowna Cenotaph as an important symbol of remembrance for all who have served and sacrificed for our country," the city said in an email to Castanet.

"An annual work order is scheduled to ensure the cenotaph receives cleaning each year, and it will be completed very soon. We appreciate the timeliness of the West Kelowna veteran’s request, and we will endeavour to rework our future scheduling to complete the cleaning before Remembrance Day."

The City of West Kelowna moved its Remembrance Day ceremony to Royal Lepage Place many years ago, and Parsons feels the Cenotaph is now suffering from a lack of maintenance.

"When they moved the ceremony to the arena about 15 years ago, they didn't bother, I guess, to maintain it. Of course, it takes special care for the brass, so you don't rub off the names that are there."

Parsons says he is aware of federal funding programs that could help with cleaning the cenotaph.

"There is a federal grant through Veterans Affairs Canada to take care of these things. The city has to apply for it, so it doesn't come out of their budget if it's accepted," says Parsons.