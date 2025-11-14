West Kelowna News

Intersection at Butt Road, Old Okanagan Highway expected to reopen Dec. 5

Photo: City of West Kelowna Intersection at Butt Road and Old Okanagan Highway

Good news for motorists in West Kelowna - the intersection at Old Okanagan Highway and Butt Road is expected to finally reopen to traffic Dec. 5.

The busy intersection has been closed to all traffic for nearly six months to accommodate improvements to the intersection.

During that time, additional left turn lanes were added in all directions with a new westbound right turn lane on Butt Road.

An additional 350 metres of sidewalk and 640 metres of dedicated bike lanes were added as well as a new watermain and drainage upgrades.

In addition to the original scope of the project, the watermain was extended an additional 328 metres to Chieftain Road, a further 170 metres along Butt Road on behalf of Westbank First Nation with an additional 600 metres of asphalt remediation on Old Okanagan Highway.

Some final cleanup and repair work may be completed in the spring.

The $4.35 million project was carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit and Westbank First Nation.